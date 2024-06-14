A Message from Marcus Nguyen and Josh Mori

Thank you, Portland. The past four years have been the best years of my life. I've enjoyed every moment I've spent in the Rose City and will forever see it as home.

Thank you to the Winterhawks organization for all the hard work behind the scenes. Your commitment doesn't go unnoticed, and I can't express enough how much easier you made life for me.

Thank you to the coaching staff for developing me into the player and person I am today. I loved coming to the rink everyday knowing I was going to get better and will always keep striving for more.

Thank you to the fans for all the positive and encouraging support. Whether it was the loud cheering at home or watching behind a screen when we were on the road, you always supported!

And thank you to my teammates that I got to meet during my time here. I developed lasting relationships with every one of you and I will forever cherish the experiences and memories we had. You will always be my brothers!

Deciding to come to Portland as a 16-year-old kid without knowing what to expect was the best decision I've ever made. Thank you, Portland!

Marcus Nguyen 72

Thank you Portland for the last three amazing years! It has been a pleasure and honour to play in this city and in front of all the amazing fans. The support and energy everyone brings to each game does not go unnoticed! I appreciate all of the support I received from all the fans.

Thank you to my teammates, who are all my brothers and family for life. I couldn't have asked for better guys in the room and it was a blast for me to grow up with a lot of the guys in that room for the last three years. I will miss all of you!

Thank you to the Winterhawks organization and staff. You were all so hard working and such amazing people. I was fortunate enough to make lots of relationships with everyone and I'm glad I did. I got to meet some amazing people and friends!

Thank you to my coaches for giving me the opportunity to play in Portland and in the WHL. Without their belief in me, I would have never have had the chance to play. I learned so much in my 8 years and grew a lot through my coaches. Thank you for everything!

Thank you to my billets Bob and Carol who made me feel right at home and welcomed me to their family with open arms. I'm very glad to say I will always have family in Portland and to extend my family with you guys!

I am so glad I made the decision four years ago to sign with Portland. the 3 years I spent in Portland were the best years of my life - it was so much fun to live and play hockey!

Thank you and much love!

JMo 2

