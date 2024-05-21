Hudson Thornton Delivers Heart Warming Message Following 2023-2024 Season

May 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Dear PG,

Being a Prince George Cougar has truly been nothing short of an absolute honour and privilege. I feel so fortunate that I got to call Prince George my home for the last three years. My time in PG played a monumental part in shaping me into the person I am today.

To the entire organization, staff, and coaches - Your professionalism and support for our team is exceptional and truly sets the example of a first class organization. Your belief and trust in me as a player allowed me to grow my game to levels I never thought imaginable.

To the best fans in the WHL, you are the backbone of this team and I am blessed to have had the opportunity to play in front of you every night. Your energy, enthusiasm, and dedication throughout this season was truly remarkable, and I hope this city gets the championship it deserves very soon.

To my teammates, thank you for the best four years of my life. The countless memories, laughs, and great times will be remembered for the rest of my life. You guys are brothers for life and it was an honour to put on the Cougars jersey every night with you.

