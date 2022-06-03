Rox Stay Undefeated in Front of Sold-Out Crowd at Home Opener

St. Cloud, MN - With the home crowd in full effect, St. Cloud (5-0) stayed perfect in 2022 with a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Mud Puppies (1-2) on Friday night.

Janzen Keisel (BYU) was fantastic on the mound in his first appearance of the summer, tossing five no-hit innings and striking out ten batters. Keisel struck out eight of the first ten batters he faced in the game.

The Rox' bats backed up Keisel with two early runs. Jack Steil (Nebraska) and Trevor Austin (Mercer) each cashed in RBI singles in the bottom of the first. Austin finished the day with two hits and two RBIs in his St. Cloud debut.

John Nett (St. Cloud State) also had a strong day in his return to Joe Faber Field. Nett had three hits and scored two runs to help the Rox to the victory.

The Rox used three relievers to close out the victory, including two Georgia State pitchers, Chad Treadway and Rafael Acosta. Treadway tossed a scoreless sixth inning while Acosta cleaned up a few jams in the seventh and eighth.

Chase Grillo (Washington State) came in to close it out, sending the Mud Puppies down in order to secure the victory.

The Rox will take Saturday off before returning to action against Mankato on Sunday from the Rock Pile. First pitch with the Moon Dogs is scheduled for 4:05 pm at Joe Faber Field.

For the full 2022 Rox schedule, click here. The 2022 season is presented by Fleet Farm. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2022 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

