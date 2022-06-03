La Crosse Falls to St. Cloud, Losing 6-2

La Crosse's Drew Christo, a Nebraska product, was on the hump for the Loggers to start. The right-handed hurler tallied 3.0 innings, surrendering 3 earned runs on 4 hits, 3 walks, and 5 strikeouts. Christo ran into trouble early, as he walked the bases loaded in the first inning, eventually giving up a 2 RBI double by Magnum Hofstetter.

The Loggers struck back in the sixth, when Connor Walsh singled and willed himself into scoring position, ultimately scoring on a wild pitch. The Logger's second run was scored in the seventh inning by newcomer Jack Haley, who was driven in by infielder Bill Ralston. Haley's debut was spectacular, going 3-3 on the night with a double and a walk. The Southern California native described his approach at the plate as being an "up-the-middle" mindset, while "sitting on the fastball and waiting back on breaking pitches."

Haley's standout performance was not enough to overcome the Rox, who received quality pitching from Johnny Dow, Logan Herrera, Aiden Adams, and Zane Badmaez, who collectively allowed only 2 earned runs with 10 strikeouts on the evening. Offensively, St. Cloud's bats came alive in the seventh inning, scoring 4 runs all after two outs. Rox's hitters Jack Steil and Magnum Hoffstetter both went 2-3 on the night.

After being swept by St. Cloud, the Loggers will look to bounce back tomorrow, continuing their homestand against the Mankato MoonDogs at Copeland Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm at the Lumberyard.

