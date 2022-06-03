Honkers' Ninth Inning Comeback Falls Short

BISMARCK, ND - For the second consecutive night the Rochester Honkers dropped a one run contest to the Bismarck Larks, losing their third game in a row, 6-5.

Sam Hanson (Saint John's University) got the start for Rochester and was tagged early. He gave up three runs in the first on a bases loaded walk to Reggie Williams (Colorado State University Pueblo), a sac fly to Jackson Beaman (Missouri) and an RBI single to Spencer Sarringar (Northern State University).

However, the Honkers got two of those runs back in the second. Zack Meddings (Delta College) walked and scored on a wild pitch and Nico Regino (Delta College) doubled and scored on a groundout off the bat of AJ Campbell (Frostburg State). In the bottom of the second the Larks added another run on a Aaron Mann RBI single (Drury) while Rochester got that run right back in the third on a Zack Meddings RBI single.

The scoring stopped until the fifth, when the Larks scored twice to retake a three run lead. The first run scored on a bases loaded hit by pitch to Khalid Collymore (Montevallo) and the second came home on a AJ Barraza (Cal State University San Bernardino) RBI single. The Honkers got within two in the sixth, thanks to an AJ Campbell RBI single.

The Honkers rallied in the ninth, with two outs and nobody on Nate Chester (John A. Logan College) doubled and scored on a wild pitch, Alex Ritzer (UNC) reached on an error and Will Asby (Sacramento City College) walked. With the tying run on second and go-ahead run on first Kimo Fukofuka (San Jose State) struck out to end the ballgame.

The Honkers fall to 1-3 this season, dropping the first two of this four game series to the Larks. Rochester looks to get back in the win column tomorrow night, AJ Campbell will make the start on the mound. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

