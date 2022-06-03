Stingers Held Scoreless Against the Huskies

June 3, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







DULUTH, MN - The Willmar Stingers finished their first game of the series versus The Duluth Huskies scoreless 6-0.

The Huskies executed an excellent game plan on the mound and basepaths to earn their second win of the season. Duluth starter Isaac Cychosz pitched seven scoreless innings, only giving up three hits and two walks. The Huskies were also able to steal six bases.

John Klein started his second game of the season as he pitched four innings, giving up three hits and one earned run. Klein pitched eight strikeouts as he went on to become tonight's MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game.

The first run crossed in the bottom of the first when Duluth's Kristian Campbell crossed home after an errant throw from behind the plate went into the outfield. Campbell would go on to send a runner from home on a double in the bottom of the 3rd and crossed home again in the bottom of the fifth. Campbell with finish with three hits, just a home run shy of the cycle.

In the bottom of the seventh, Duluth was able to double their score with a two-run RBI single from Joe Vos and an RBI single from Devin Hurdle.

The Stingers only amassed four hits, with two of them being extra-base doubles from Elias Stevens and Aidan Byrne. The Stingers were able to get runners in scoring position in both the eighth and ninth, however, Husky relief pitcher Caden Edwards found a way to get out of both innings.

The Stingers move to 1-4 on the year as the Huskies improve to 2-3. The second game of the series will take place at 3:05 pm in Wade Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.