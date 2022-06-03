Rockers Attempt to Get Back on Track Versus Wausau

June 3, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Wausau, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will head up north for the first time this season as they'll take on the Wausau Woodchucks Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Athletic Park.

After not beating the Woodchucks once last season, the Rockers look to start their 12-game series with Wausau on the right note despite coming into this game on a three-game losing streak.

Both Green Bay and Wausau enter this game with a 1-3 record after the Woodchucks got their first win of the season Thursday night against the Lakeshore Chinooks.

In Thursday's early morning game, Green Bay fell 6-4 to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders after giving up three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and leaving two runners on base in the top of the ninth.

The Rockers got swept for the first time this season on Thursday as well, losing both games to the Dock Spiders and now have not won since opening night on Monday, when they took down the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on the road 6-5.

As for Friday's game, the Rockers will send out Will Semb for the first time this season, as the Green Bay native most recently finished his sophomore season for the Golden Gophers of Minnesota.

This past season with Minnesota, Semb made 23 appearances and pitched 23.2 innings. Semb also made 16 appearances with the Booyah last summer, pitching 28.2 innings and tossing 38 strikeouts.

The Woodchucks will start Ernesto Lugo-Csnchola out of Salt Lake Community College after making 14 appearances himself this past spring, pitching 60.2 innings and having a 2.08 ERA.

Following this road game, the Rockers will head back home on Saturday to take on the Woodchucks to close out the opening two-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Capital Credit Union Park with the pregame concert performed by Conscious Pilot starting at 5:35 p.m.

It is also Guaranteed Win Saturday presented by Rodac Development and Construction meaning if the Rockers lose, fans get a free ticket voucher to a future game.

Single game and group tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.