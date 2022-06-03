Huskies Sting Willmar in Series Opener

Duluth, Minn - After splitting a two-game set with the Minnesota Mud Puppies, the Duluth Huskies welcomed the Stingers of Willmar into Wade Stadium Friday night. Duluth used quality starting pitching and complimentary hitting to snag a 6-0 victory.

The bats came to life in the early going to give the Huskies the advantage on the scoreboard. In the third inning, an RBI double off the bat of Kristian Campbell of Georgia Tech propelled the Huskies to a 2-0 lead. Campbell had all parts of the cycle in order except the long ball. Smooth baserunning throughout the night led to two double steals, leading to two runs for Duluth.

Devin Hurdle played a fantastic opener in his first game with Duluth after making the trek from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He made a highlight-reel play at the hot corner to record the first out of the second inning defensively for the Huskies. Later on, he chipped in with a single to score Joe Vos.

Vos had a night to remember, as well. The hometown man provided the Huskies with a two-run base hit into centerfield, allowing JD Rogers and Noah Marcelo to reach home safely.

Duluth starter Isaac Cychosz powered through seven innings of scoreless ball. He earned the win and allowed three hits while striking out two batters to push his record to 1-0. The Rosholt, Wisconsin native has thrown ten shutout innings to begin the 2022 campaign. Southpaw Caden Edwards, a native of Duluth, pitched two scoreless innings to seal the second home victory of the season in three tries for the home squad.

Duluth improves its record to 2-3 on the young summer campaign, with the Stingers dropping to 1-4 in 2022. The Huskies and Stingers battle Saturday afternoon with a first pitch slated for 3:05 pm CT.

