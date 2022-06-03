Larks Hold on to Improve to 2-0

The Larks clinched their second victory of the season with a win over the Rochester Honkers in dramatic fashion, 6-5 on Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Medora.

Luke Hempel (Cal St. San Bernadino) got the win out of the bullpen after relieving starter Josh Alpough (Montevallo) in the fourth inning. Hempel finished the evening allowing only 1 hit and striking out 5 batters in 2.2 innings. Hempel also delivered the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch at 91 mph.

For the Honkers, Sam Hanson (St. John's) got the start and went 4.2 innings, giving up six earned runs, five hits, and walked five batters. Hanson was the only pitcher for the Honkers with an earned run.

At the plate, AJ Barraza (Cal St. San Bernadino) and Spencer Sarringar (Northern St.) both ended up with two-hit performances and reached base safely three times each. Barraza delivered the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game after driving in a run in the fifth inning to push the Larks lead to 6-3.

Aaron Mann (Drury), Khalid Collymore (Montevallo), Reggie Williams (Colo. St. Univ. Pueblo), and Jackson Beaman (Missouri) all finished with an RBI for the Larks.

On the bump, Jack Lynch (Murray St.), and Julio Romero (Wauboneese) both came in relief for the Larks. Lynch pitched one inning, gave up no hits and struck out two batters. Romero also only pitched one inning and gave up no runs.

Thursday's game ended with the tying and go-ahead runs on base for the Honkers. Edwin Colon (NW Oklahoma St.) came in relief in the top of the ninth in a closing situation. After punching out the first two batters, Nate Chester (John A Logan JC) delivered a two-out double for the Honkers to keep their hopes alive. An error by second basemen Kaiden Cardoso (Minot St.) put runners on the corners until a wild pitch by Colon cut the Honkers deficit to one. Colon was able to conquer the moment after walking the next batter and deliver a two-out strikeout to end the game.

The Larks are back in action tomorrow at 7:05 PM on NWLTV for National Donut Day, presented by Bearscat Bakehouse. Larks will unveil the 2022 Larks Donut of the Year, on Firework Friday, presented by Fetzer Electric, with post-game fireworks powered by Memory Fireworks.

