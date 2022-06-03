Growlers Secure First Win of 2022 Season in Impressive Fashion
June 3, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI -The Growlers met the BattleJacks for game two of Kalamazoo's home-opening series at Homer Stryker Field, triumphing over their rivals with a lopsided scoreline of 19-10. Sam Kirkpatrick (Holy Cross) went 4 for 5 at the plate with 2 RBI, Ryan Dykstra (Oakland) ripped a 3 RBI triple in the second inning and finished the day 2 for 4. Growler starting pitcher Trent Jones (Ohio State) struck out eight in four innings of work on the mound. Mason Majors got the win for Kalamazoo on the mound in his debut, striking out four in two innings.
Tomorrow night, the Growlers are back in action at Homer Stryker Field, taking on the Rockford Rivets at 6:35 p.m. The Growlers will also be debuting their new alternate identity hats and jerseys!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2022
- Growlers Secure First Win of 2022 Season in Impressive Fashion - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers Attempt to Get Back on Track Versus Wausau - Green Bay Rockers
- Stingers Suffer Late Loss against Eau Claire - Willmar Stingers
- Honkers' Ninth Inning Comeback Falls Short - Rochester Honkers
- La Crosse Falls to St. Cloud, Losing 6-2 - La Crosse Loggers
- Larks Hold on to Improve to 2-0 - Bismarck Larks
- Mallards Drop Both Games of First Road Trip - Madison Mallards
- Rox Finish Perfect Road Trip with Sweep of La Crosse - St. Cloud Rox
- MoonDogs Bounce Back into Win Column with Explosive Performance against Bucks - Mankato MoonDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.