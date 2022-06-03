Growlers Secure First Win of 2022 Season in Impressive Fashion

June 3, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI -The Growlers met the BattleJacks for game two of Kalamazoo's home-opening series at Homer Stryker Field, triumphing over their rivals with a lopsided scoreline of 19-10. Sam Kirkpatrick (Holy Cross) went 4 for 5 at the plate with 2 RBI, Ryan Dykstra (Oakland) ripped a 3 RBI triple in the second inning and finished the day 2 for 4. Growler starting pitcher Trent Jones (Ohio State) struck out eight in four innings of work on the mound. Mason Majors got the win for Kalamazoo on the mound in his debut, striking out four in two innings.

Tomorrow night, the Growlers are back in action at Homer Stryker Field, taking on the Rockford Rivets at 6:35 p.m. The Growlers will also be debuting their new alternate identity hats and jerseys!

