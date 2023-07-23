Rox Roll over Bismarck Again, 4-3

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (32-20) earned the sweep in a two-game series against the Bismarck Larks (21-33) with a 4-3 final score, Sunday, July 23rd. The Rox have one of the top overall records across the league this season.

The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Garrett McLaughlin. McLaughlin made his 1ststart for St. Cloud, with 3.2 innings pitched in his 13thappearance of the season. With four strikeouts in the victory, McLaughlin has 19 strikeouts over 23.1 innings pitched this season.

Oscar Serratos reached base twice and had a stolen base for the Rox. Serratos scored after reaching on a triple in the 5thinning. Noah Blythe had a hit and two RBI in his 2ndgame with St. Cloud, bringing the tying run home in the 7thinning. Kyle Jackson reached base twice and scored twice, making a highlight grab to save a hit in the 8thinning. Jackson leads the Rox in runs scored this season, with 37.

Brady Posch was the first arm out of the bullpen, with 1.1 innings pitched, holding the Larks scoreless. Brandon Jaenke worked through 0.1 innings for St. Cloud in his 12thappearance. Carson Keithley made his 4thappearance of the season, striking out four batters in 1.2 innings pitched. Alex Ramos held the Larks scoreless in the 8thinning, striking out a batter. Mason Olson recorded his 7thsave of the season, striking out two batters in his 8thappearance. Olson has 15 strikeouts and a 2.00 ERA over 9.0 innings pitched this season.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Mason Olson!

Th e Rox return home on Wednesday, July 26thfor a 6:35 pm first pitch against the Bismarck Larks! It will be Sartell Youth Baseball Night, presented by Holiday Inn and Suites! For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

