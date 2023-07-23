Madison Wins Three Straight, Pivot Toward All-Star Break

Madison, WI - Madison defeated Lakeshore in all three of their contests on Saturday and Sunday, including both 7-inning double-header games at Warner Park.

Game One

Madison's offense entering game one had scored 11 runs in their previous four ball games. The offense struggled again in the early game, scoring just one run in the first five innings.

Lakeshore snagged a two-run lead in the top of the 3rd inning against Nick Argento in his final scheduled outing of the summer. Ryan Sprock singled home Mike Gupton in the bottom half to cut the lead in half. Scoring went quiet until the bottom of the 6th on Cal Fisher's sixth homer of the year, giving the Mallards the only lead they needed to hold onto the first game.

Game Two

The Chinooks jabbed at Madison in the 1st inning by scoring a single run off starter Nick West. After the offensive drought, the Mallards put up a 5-spot in the bottom of the inning powered by a Kyle Schroedle grand slam.

Madison's offense didn't stop there in the final game of the day. The team brought 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the 4th, scoring six runs on four hits charged by Davis Hamilton's bases-clearing double.

Madison only needed five arms through the 14 innings played on Sunday with the bullpen keeping the Chinooks scoreless.

The All-Star Break begins tomorrow with the Home Run Derby being played Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Traverse City, Michigan. Madison returns to play on Thursday, opening a two-game series with Green Bay at Capital Credit Union Park.

