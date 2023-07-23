Chinooks Drop Game Two Against Madison

July 23, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







The Lakeshore Chinooks (8-13) took on the Madison Mallards (13-8) in game two of a doubleheader on a Sunday afternoon. After losing game one by a score of 3-2, Lakeshore looked to bounce back and split the doubleheader. Yet it was Madison, propelled by a five-run first inning and a six-run fourth inning, that took game two by a score of 11-2.

Lakeshore put up two runs in this game, scoring one run in the first inning and one in the sixth inning. The Chinooks did strike first in this one to take a 1-0 lead. Drew Townsend, the number two hitter in today's game two lineup, hit a single to shallow right field to get Lakeshore their first runner on base. Matthew Deprey followed that up with a single, advancing Townsend to third. Joey Spence, who played first in this match, grounded out following the Deprey Single, but it was enough to send Townsend home.

Griffin Smith got the start for the Nooks, and it would be a short outing. Previously, Smith has been used as a reliever but can start in a pinch. In .01 innings of work, Smith allowed five runs (four of them earned), one hit, and walked three batters.

Smith started today with a quick first out, then walked Nick Williams and Ryan Sprock consecutively. Owen Jackson hit a ball to Gabe Roessler, and the shortstop could not quite handle it, and the play was marked as an error. On the play, Madison got their first run on the board to tie the game at one apiece. Smith walked the next batter Canyon Brown to load up the bases. Things went from bad to worse for Lakeshore when Kyle Schroedle hit a grand slam that gave Madison a 5-1 lead.

From there, Lakeshore would be unable to catch up to Madison. After Smith was pulled in the first, four more Chinooks pitchers entered the game. Evan Jackson and Parker Johnson allowed four and two runs respectively, that came in the sixth inning.

Lakeshore managed to put up a run in the sixth inning that came from a Joey Spence RBI that allowed Townsend to score, just as the pair did in the top of the first.

The Chinooks will have some time off until their next game, which will be June 27th at home against the Fond du Lac Dockspiders.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.