Dogs Sweep Puppies

The Puppies were in town for the second time in as many nights and the MoonDogs were looking for a sweep of a series.

Caleb Strack would take the mound for the MoonDogs for his first outing after being named an All-Star. Strack would make quick work of the first inning giving the MoonDogs the juice they needed.

The MoonDogs would start the first out with a walk from Asher Bradd and Kai Roberts. The MoonDogs would then be treated to three doubles in row coming from Max Williams, Kip Fougerousse, and Brody Harding. Before the inning could end Ty Rumsey would catch all of one and drive it deep off the video board in right field.

The Mud Puppies would get one on the board, but it would show to be not enough as the MoonDogs would respond with two runs of their own behind doubles from Bradd and Roberts and a well-placed single from Brendan Hord.

Mud Puppies would try to show some life with another run scored in the third.

The fourth inning would see a clean sheet from both sides keeping the game in a good spot for the MoonDogs.

The MoonDogs would continue to put the pain on the Mud Puppies getting four more runs in response to the three scored by them in the later innings.

MoonDogs would end the night winners with a 12-5 win over the Mud Puppies. The MoonDogs will take the next two days off readying themselves for the push for the playoffs.

