Rockers Aim for Fifth Straight Win against Battle Jacks

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are set to take on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks for the final time this regular season Sunday afternoon at Capital Credit Union Park, with first pitch in Ashwaubenon set for 1:05 p.m.

The pregame concert performed by The Cougars will begin at 12:00 p.m. with this game also featuring a water bottle giveaway for the first 500 fans in attendance.

The Rockers enter this game winners of their last four, after a 4-3 win over the Battle Jacks Saturday night at home propelled them to that fourth consecutive victory following the four-game midweek road trip.

In Saturday's contest, it was Cooper Kelly (Kansas) who led the way for Green Bay with three RBIs, including a two-run homer that gave Green Bay an early 2-1 lead through the first inning. An RBI single in the third made it a 3-1 ballgame, as Kelly finished with another multi-hit game to extend his on-base streak to 16 games.

In terms of the pitching side, after Cooper Dossett (Arkansas) earned a solid start following his four-inning performance, relievers Jake Liberta (Hawaii-Hilo), Jacob Faulkner (Princeton) and Tyler Horvath (Case Western Reserve) combined to only allow one run in the last five innings, preventing Battle Creek from making a late comeback.

Green Bay finished with 11 total strikeouts as a team with six of them coming from the starter Dossett, while Horvath earned his fourth save of the season Saturday after allowing only one hit in the top of the ninth in a one-run ballgame.

Heading into Sunday's contest, the Rockers will start Grayson Walker (Dickinson College), who will be making his eighth official start of the season and his 10th total appearance.

So far this summer, he's recorded 26 strikeouts while allowing just 20 walks as he's posted a 6.29 ERA through 34.1 innings pitched, after throwing 1.2 innings against the Woodchucks last Sunday at home in an 11-10 win for the Rockers.

Battle Creek will start Ryan Wilwers (MidAmerican Nazerene), who is set to make his fourth appearance himself of the summer after recording nine strikeouts and posting a 2.35 ERA in his first 7.2 innings pitched.

Following the Great Lakes All-Star break, the Rockers will remain at home as they take on the Madison Mallards Thursday night at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

