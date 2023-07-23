Stingers Secure Series Sweep for Fifth Straight Victory, Sneak Past Border Cats 4-2

Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN. - In a game where they played from behind through most of the action, the Willmar Stingers were able to survive a close one with a 4-2 victory over the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Sunday.

The Border Cats found a lot of success with the longball and that started in the third inning as Cole Ketzner broke the scoreless tie for his first home run of the season.

It only took an inning for the Stingers to tie the game back up at one as after MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Kevin Fitzer reached with a double and stole third base, he was able to score after a wild pitch.

Thunder Bay got its lead back to one in the fifth as Patrick Engskov hit a solo homer of his own which was also his first of the season to get the Border Cats ahead.

Stone Miyao would again tie the game back up for the Stingers with a sacrifice fly to bring home Drey Dirksen.

The Stingers would then rally in the seventh to take their first lead of the game.

After Engskov committed an error earlier in the inning for Thunder Bay, he would let another ball get past him with Andrew Sojka at the plate to bring in the go-ahead run in pinch runner Jack Hines.

Fitzer doubled for the second time in the game on the next at-bat to get the Stingers up by two.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Kris Hokenson would keep that lead strong through three innings of work.

Ethan Stade would relieve Hokenson midway through the ninth to close out the win.

The Stingers will remain at home as they battle the St. Cloud Rox on Monday.

