Rockers Sweep Battle Jacks, Win Fifth Straight

July 23, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers deliver a pitch

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers deliver a pitch(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers won their fifth straight game Sunday afternoon, defeating the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 14-2 at Capital Credit Union Park to hand them their 31st win overall on the season heading into the Great Lakes All-Star break starting Monday.

The Rockers took an early lead in the first and never looked back in the wire-to-wire victory, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the eighth to cap off the 14-run performance and the series sweep over the Battle Jacks.

To start off the afternoon, a double steal that scored Kendal Ewell (Kentucky) from third gave the Rockers an early 1-0 lead through the opening inning of play, after Grayson Walker (Dickinson College) threw a scoreless top of the first.

Following a scoreless second and third inning on both sides, the Rockers tacked on two more runs in the fourth off a two-RBI double from Jack Holman (UCLA), as his two RBIs extended Green Bay's lead to 3-0 heading into the fifth at Capital Credit Union Park.

The Battle Jacks scored their first run of the game in the top of the fifth on an RBI sacrifice fly from Riley Silva (Nebraska), cutting the deficit to two at 3-1 with the contest approaching the sixth Sunday afternoon.

JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) put Green Bay ahead by four off one swing in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of a three-RBI bases clearing double, putting the Rockers out in front at 6-2 entering the seventh with the Rockers seizing control.

After each team did not score in the seventh, Battle Creek cut the lead once again following a solo homer from Blake Salamon (Northwood University), but the Rockers responded quickly with an eight run bottom of the eighth to increase their lead to 14-2.

The eight-run frame was started with a two-run homer from Carlos Hernandez (Anderson University), putting Green Bay up 8-2 early in the inning.

After Ewell drew a walk to force in a ninth Rockers run, Jayson Jones (Arkansas) hit a grand slam to make it a 13-2 ballgame with the Rockers still in search of more runs.

Holman followed up the grand slam with a solo shot of his own to finish off the inning, handing Green Bay a 12-run advantage heading into the ninth at Capital Credit Union Park.

Bryce Crabb (University of Northwestern St Paul) finished the job in the ninth after retiring the Battle Jacks in order, sealing the deal for Green Bay, giving the Rockers their fifth straight win heading into the all-star break starting Monday.

The Rockers will now head into the Great Lakes All-Star break with the all-star game taking place Tuesday night in Traverse City at 6:05 p.m. CT. The Great Lakes Home Run Challenge is also set to take place Monday night at 6:05 p.m. CT with Rockers JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) and Carlos Hernandez (Anderson University) taking part in the home run challenge.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.