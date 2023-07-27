Rox Remain One Game Out of First Place in Great Plain West Division With Loss

St. Cloud Rox' Oscar Serratos in action

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (34-21) dropped the game three of a four-game series against the Willmar Stingers (39-15) with a 12-4 final score, Thursday, July 27th. The Rox hold one of the top records across the Northwoods League this season.

The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Piercen McElyea. McElyea made his team-leading 9thstart of the season, going 4.1 innings pitched with six strikeouts. McElyea, a 2023 Great Plains West All-Star, has 42 strikeouts to just 23 walks over 46.2 innings pitched this season.

Haiden Hunt had three hits, three stolen bases, and an RBI in game three of the series. Anthony Mata had a hit and a walk, extending his hit streak to five games. Mata has seven hits and five runs scored over the stretch. Chipper Beck had a two-run single in the 6thinning. Beck has hits in four of his last five games. Jackson Hauge had an RBI, extending his team-leading mark to 46.

Cade Lommel was the first arm out of the bullpen, making his 10thappearance. Lommel pitched 1.2 innings without giving up a hit, striking out a batter. Alex Ramos made his 14thappearance, the 2nd-highest mark on the roster. Ramos struck out two batters over 1.1 innings of work.

