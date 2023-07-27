Honkers Split Doubleheader vs Waterloo
July 27, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
The Rochester Honkers (28-27, 10-11) won game one and lost game two of their doubleheader vs the Waterloo Bucks (29-26, 15-6) on Thursday night at Mayo Field.
Rochester dominated game one, cruising to a 16-5 victory. The offense scored nine runs in the fourth inning, with Nico Regino (Cal State Fullerton) having his first four-hit game of the summer and Ben North (Creighton) recording 3 RBIs. Daniel Willie (4-1) (Montreat) got the win after going five strong innings.
The Flock dropped game two by a score of 6-4. A five run fourth inning from Waterloo doomed the Honkers, who could not score after a two-run home run from Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa) in the fifth inning. Cole Mahlum (2-3) got the loss as he allowed six runs in 3.1 innings.
Rochester starts a four game in North Dakota tomorrow with a matchup vs the Bismarck Larks. Scheduled first pitch time is 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 27, 2023
- Honkers Split Doubleheader vs Waterloo - Rochester Honkers
- Stingers Fall After Late-Game Controversy, Defeated by Rox 15-14 - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Win 15-14 Over Willmar In Walk-Off Fashion - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.