Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation Awards $16,000 in Scholarships

July 27, 2023







ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation, in conjunction with its Partners at Miller Buick GMC, Wells, CLA, and NAPA Central, awarded $16,000 in student scholarships during the Wednesday, July 26th Rox home game.

In its first five years of operation, the Rox Foundation has now issued 37 scholarships overall totaling $53,000 as part of its Education Pillar. There were "16" senior high students representing schools all throughout Central Minnesota that were recognized during a special on-field ceremony to receive scholarship awards that were each valued at $1,000.

The Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation's Class of 2023 recipients included:

Brett Bartell, Rocori High School (Cold Spring, MN)

Jenaya Gerrard, Milaca High School (Milaca, MN)

Kaylee Gruber, Pierz Healy High School (Pierz, MN)

Miranda Hellickson, Royalton High School (Royalton, MN)

Elizabeth Hughes, Cathedral High School (St. Cloud, MN)

Aiden Micholski, Foley High School (Foley, MN)

Gavin Miller, Maple Lake High School (Maple Lake, MN)

Madison Nefs, St. Cloud Technical High School (St. Cloud, MN)

Jasmine Oliver, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School (Sauk Rapids, MN)

Alivia Orbeck, Albany Area High School (Albany, MN)

MaKayla Pearson, Sartell High School (Sartell, MN)

Katherine Ruhland, Eden Valley-Watkins High (Eden Valley, MN)

Mari Ryberg, Bold High School (Olivia, MN)

Grant Stoltman, Elk River High School (Elk River, MN)

Luke Van Erp, Rocori High School (Cold Spring, MN)

Samuel Warren, Becker High School (Becker, MN)

The Rox Foundation received scholarship applications for the year 2023 from senior class students in "39" different Central Minnesota cities that represented "32" area high schools. Voting for the awards were conducted by a variety of business leaders across the region.

Project S.A.V.E. is a certified 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation that was launched in March, 2019, and administered by the St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club. The Foundation serves as a 'teammate' to the many communities throughout Central Minnesota. Its main purpose is to provide Grants, Donations, and Scholarships in support of youth-related programs and activities involving Sports, Arts, Volunteerism and Education initiatives. Helping kids and having fun along the way. It's the Rox way!

