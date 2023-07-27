Madison Wins Thriller After 9th Inning Delay

Green Bay, WI - Madison won its fourth consecutive game on Thursday night with a come-from-behind win at Green Bay from Capital Credit Union Park.

The starting pitching in Thursday's series opener was must-watch. Frankie Wright turned in five scoreless innings in his second start of the summer for Madison. Wright only surrendered three hits and hit one batter. For Green Bay, Christian Foutch had a bounce-back performance for the Rockers. The right-hander kept the Mallards hitless until the 6th inning when Owen Jackson drove in the first run of the game.

Madison handed the ball to Chad McCann out of the bullpen in the 6th. After Canyon Brown back-picked a leadoff hit batsman, a walk, single, and throwing error put two in scoring position for JoJo Jackson. Mallards' Manager Donnie Scott opted to intentionally walk the All-Star to load the bases. A wild pitch scored the tying run soon thereafter and Green Bay took the lead on a two-run single hit by Cooper Kelly.

Madison tied the game in the top of the 8th inning when Jake Goolsby blasted off to right field for his fifth home run of the season. The Rockers had runners on second and third with JoJo Jackson due up again. For the second time in three innings, the Mallards walked him intentionally. One pitch later, Mallards' reliever Jax Traeger forced a ground ball to 2nd Baseman Noah Sudyka, who tagged Jackson and threw out Carlos Hernandez to eliminate the threat.

In the 9th, Sudyka singled with one out and advanced to second on a Green Bay throwing error. After Keenan Taylor flew out, wind began to swirl heavily and rain crashed out of nowhere. The storm lasted for nearly half an hour, keeping both squads in their clubhouses. At 10:15 P.M. CST, the game resumed with Nick Williams due up. On the first pitch in the return to play from Michael Riley, Williams singled to center to score Sudyka and take the lead, 4-3. Tyler Avery entered in the bottom of the 9th and slammed the door to secure Madison's fourth straight win.

Madison and Green Bay will wrap up their series at Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow at 6:35 P.M. CST. All-Star pitchers Tommy Meyer (Madison) and Maddox Long (Green Bay) will duel it out in the series finale.

