Rockers Look to Win Sixth Consecutive Game Thursday against Mallards

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After the Great Lakes All-Star break earlier this week, the Green Bay Rockers are set to take on the Madison Mallards to begin a four-game homestand Thursday night, with first pitch from Capital Credit Union Park set for 6:35 p.m.

The pregame concert performed by the New Dueling Pianos will begin at 5:30 with it also being Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark. This means that there will be $4 24 oz. tap beers through the fifth inning.

Green Bay comes off the all-star break on a five-game winning streak, after sweeping both the Mallards and Battle Creek Battle Jacks from Thursday-Sunday last week in their four most recent contests and will now look to win their sixth straight game in the first of a four-game homestand for Green Bay.

In Sunday's game against the Battle Jacks, Green Bay jumped out to an early 1-0 lead and never looked back en route to the 14-2 victory over Battle Creek, with eight of the runs coming in the bottom of the eighth inning courtesy of three Rockers home runs.

Led by a Jayson Jones (Arkansas) grand slam and homers from Carlos Hernandez (Anderson) and Jack Holman (UCLA), Green Bay pulled away late to hand themselves the victory, securing their fifth straight victory heading into the all-star break.

Grayson Walker (Dickinson College) earned the win on the mound after pitching the first five innings and gave up just one earned run to keep the Battle Jacks off the board for most of the ballgame Sunday afternoon.

As for Thursday's pitching matchup, the Rockers will start Christian Foutch (Arkansas) for the eighth time in 2023, after pitching in 21.2 innings throughout his first seven starts this summer.

In 21.2 innings pitched, Foutch has accumulated 35 strikeouts and allowed just 16 walks, with his latest appearance coming against the Kokomo Jackrabbits back on July 18 on the road.

Madison will start Frankie Wright (Wagner College) who had a 5.40 ERA after his first two games pitched, with him having one strikeout and three hits given up in five innings pitched.

Green Bay will continue their four-game homestand Friday night at Capital Credit Union Park with a second straight meeting against Madison following Thursday's matchup. First pitch from Ashwaubenon is set for 6:35 p.m.

