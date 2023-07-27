Rockers' Win Streak Ends at Five with Loss to Mallards

Green Bay Rockers' Christian Foutch on the mound

Ashwaubenon, WI. - The Rockers dropped Thursday night's game at Capital Credit Union Park to the Madison Mallards 4-3. The loss ended Green Bay's win streak at five games.

For the third straight meeting between these two teams, starting pitching would be elite for both sides. Both arms combined to allow just four hits and one total run.

Starting on the mound for the Rockers was Christian Foutch (Arkansas). Foutch brought the heat on the mound, using his high-velocity fastball to strike out a season-high of nine batters. He allowed just one hit and one earned run through six innings.

Pitching for the Mallards to start the game was Frankie Wright (Wagner). He allowed just three hits across the first five innings.

Scoring in this ball game opened with the Mallards in the top of the sixth inning. Former Rocker Owen Jackson (Toledo) hit an RBI single up the middle to make the score 1-0.

Green Bay would respond a half inning later with three runs of their own one inning later. Jayson Jones (Arkansas) scored on a wild pitch to tie the ball game at one apiece. Shortstop Cooper Kelly (Kansas) then put the Rockers ahead with a two-RBI single. Green Bay led the game 3-1 after six innings.

With one swing of the bat, Madison tied the game at three apiece. First baseman Jake Goolsby (Charlotte) hit a two-run homer to right field, tying the game in the eighth inning. The game would then enter a weather delay.

Heavy winds and rain passed through the area for just under an hour before play continued. When the game resumed, the Mallards scored the go-ahead run as Nick Williams (Michigan State) hit an RBI single to center field.

With the loss, the Rockers are now 10-11 in the second half and sit three and a half games out of first place. The team's overall record remains above .500 at 29-26.

Up next for the Rockers is the second game of the four-game homestand. They will host Madison once more before the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters visit Ashwaubenon for a two-game set. First pitch on Friday night is set for 6:35 p.m.

