Northwoods League Announces Great Plains All-Star Home Run Challenge Participants

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the participants for the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Home Run Challenge which will take place the day before the Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star game on Monday, July 31 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Nine participants from each division of the Great Plains have been chosen for the event which will feature a nine-inning competition.

Home Run Challenge Participants

Great Plains East Great Plains West

Michael Hallquist Duluth Huskies Ben Rosengard Bismarck Larks

Ryan Nagelbach Eau Claire Express Kevin Fitzer Willmar Stingers

Ben Zeigler-Namoa La Crosse Loggers Brendan Hord Mankato MoonDogs

Kimo Fukofuka Rochester Honkers Jack Herring Bismarck Larks

Brandon Compton Duluth Huskies Drey Dirksen Willmar Stingers

Dylan O'Connell Eau Claire Express Drew Woodcox Minot Hot Tots

Calyn Halvorson Duluth Huskies Sean Rimmer Willmar Stingers

Reed Latimer Eau Claire Express Kip Fougerousse Mankato MoonDogs

Dylan King La Crosse Loggers Jackson Hauge St. Cloud Rox

The format for the Home Run Challenge is below:

1. There will be 9 innings with each player having one half inning.

2. Away team (Great Plains East) player bats first in the top of the inning, and home team player next (Great Plains West) in the bottom half of the inning.

3. Each player will receive 2 minutes to hit as many home runs as they can during their turn.

4. Each player will be allowed one timeout that they can take at any time during their 2:00, should they choose. Timeouts will be thirty seconds in length.

5. Should any contestant hit back-to-back home runs, they will be granted an additional :30 of time that will be added on after their original 2 minutes has completed. No timeouts will be granted during the bonus time session.

6. The Team that hits the most Home Runs will be declared the NWL Great Plains HR Challenge Team Champions.

7. The Individual who hits the most home runs will be declared the NWL Great Plains HR Challenge Individual Champion.

The 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game will take place in Bismarck, North Dakota, at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, home of the Bismarck Larks on Tuesday, August 1 at 7:05 PM. The game will also air on ESPNU.

