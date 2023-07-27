Two Dock Spiders Shine in the Great Lakes All-Star Game

FOND DU LAC, WI - Two Dock Spiders took the field for the Northwoods League Great Lakes Division All-Star Game in Traverse City, Michigan, on Tuesday night. Right-handed pitcher Justin Doyle (Northwestern commit) and left fielder Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) each represented Fond du Lac in the showcase. The Great Lakes West Division defeated the East Division by a score of 11-7.

Doyle entered the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with one out, where he struck out Fisher Pyatt (San Diego State) of the Battle Creek Battle Jacks and induced a ground out from Braden Duhon (McNeese State) of the Rockford Rivets. He also earned the win in the contest. Strickler entered the game in the top of the seventh as the designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with a run scored. In his first at-bat, Strickler lined a single into right field and later scored in the inning.

The Dock Spiders will resume second-half play on Thursday night at Kapco Park in Mequon as they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:35 p.m. The Dock Spiders will return home on Friday as they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks for Lake Winnebago Shantymen Night. The game features specialty uniforms, a Shantymen BobbleBoy for the first 500 fans courtesy of Fleet Farm, and postgame fireworks presented by Marine Credit Union. Celebrate Wisconsin winter culture for one game with us! Tickets are currently available at *dockspiders.com* or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833.

