Rox Play for Regional Championship Thursday

Jordan Barth of the St. Cloud Rox

(St. Cloud Rox)

Rochester, MN - St. Cloud (27-12) scored six runs in the eighth inning and cruised to a 11-4 win over Rochester in the series finale, sweeping the Honkers. With the win, the Rox will play their final game of the season at the Rock Pile Thursday for a chance to win the Minnesota/Iowa pod title.

Ben Norman (Iowa) put the Rox ahead 2-0 in the third inning. After Kodie Kolden (Washington State) led off with a single, Norman later smacked a two-run double off the wall in right center field.

The Rox would add a run in the fourth and fifth innings to extend its lead to 4-0.

Leading 4-2 in the eighth inning, St. Cloud hit through their lineup and scored six runs. Jordan Barth (Augustana) highlighted the inning with a two-run home run to left field.

The Rox would finish with 16 hits as a team in the win.

Trent Schoeberl (Minnesota) was terrific in the start, tossing 6.1 innings and striking out seven batters. He gave up just one hit. Noah Myhre (Minot State) pitched 1.2 innings out of the bullpen. Will Jackson (St. Thomas) and Joey Stock (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) combined to close out the ninth inning.

St. Cloud has now won 18 of its last 21 games.

With the win, the Rox continue to stay in first place of the Minnesota/Iowa pod. The Rox have a .692 winning percentage while the Waterloo Bucks have a .675 winning percentage. The magic number to clinch is one. St. Cloud has one game remaining in the season and the champion will be based on winning percentage. The Rox play at home against Willmar on Thursday at 7:05 pm. There will be a post-game fireworks show, presented by Texas Roadhouse.

