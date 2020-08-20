Green Bay Finishes Regular Season with Rockford

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah end the regular season tonight as they host Rockford for the final game inside Capital Credit Union Park this year.

With the win last night, Green Bay punched their ticket to its first playoff appearance since the 2015 season. In the victory over Rockford, the Booyah scored two runs to begin the game off a single from Cam Tilly, and never looked back from there. Green Bay's pitching staff combined to allow just four hits against the Rivets on Wednesday night, striking out 16 total batters. The Booyah now travel to play Fond du Lac in the opening round of the postseason on Friday, with first pitch from Herr-Baker Field scheduled for 6:35pm.

In what has been a unique year to say the least, with many guys getting their first real opportunities to play baseball at the collegiate level, the Booyah found a way to get into the playoffs. On the current Green Bay roster, the Booyah have eight freshmen, all of whom only played a slim amount of games, if any, for their colleges this spring. Throughout this year, Green Bay has hit .220 as a team, with 28 home runs, which is second best in the Wisconsin-Illinois pod.

First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is set for 6:35pm. The Booyah will turn to right hander Jacob Pinc, who will be making his first start of the season. In one outing, Pinc allowed one earned run in an inning pitched. The Viterbo University pitcher is spending his second year in the Northwoods League after having a 4.69 ERA last season in Mankato.

