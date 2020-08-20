Pit Spitters Walk It Off

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Chad Patrick dazzled on the mound as the Traverse City Pit Spitters notched their third walk-off win this summer 2-1 over the Great Lakes Resorters Thursday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Purdue University Northwest righty and 2019 Northwoods League champion, Chad Patrick, struck out 12 Great Lakes hitters tonight breaking the previous single game record of 11 - his own record - while just allowing one run to cross in the victory.

Both teams struggled out of the gate as Resorters starter, Grant Smitz, and Chad Patrick both combined for three hits on nine strikeouts through the first three frames to keep us locked at 0-0. In the fourth inning, both teams added lone tallies as Noah Marcoux pounded an opposite field home run in the top-half before Carson Eby responded with a round-tripper in the bottom-half - his second in as many games - to tie us at 1-1. Resorters relievers, Jon Russomano and Isaiah Lindsey, combined for back-to-back scoreless frames as Great Lakes was able to get men on second and third with just one out in the sixth before Patrick rung up two straight hitters to tightrope out of trouble. Three Great Lakes hitters went down via the strikeout in the top of the seventh before Spitters catcher, Logan Hylek, plated Carson Eby from second on an RBI-knock to walk it off and send Traverse City on to their 26th victory this summer, 2-1.

In the winning effort, Chad Patrick (2-1) becomes the first Pit Spitter to toss a complete game this summer. Resorters reliever, Isaiah Lindsey (0-1), allowed just one run on one hit and three punch outs in his first loss on the campaign. The Pit Spitters improve to 26-4 while the Resorters fall to 4-26. Despite suffering the loss, three different Resorters pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts on just four hits the entire night.

