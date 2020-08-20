Stingers Dominate MoonDogs to Secure Sweep

The Willmar Stingers (21-20) took care of business against the Mankato MoonDogs (17-24), 14-3 in the series finale to nail down a two-game sweep.

The MoonDogs got off to a quick start when Michael Curialle launched his second home run of the season in the top of the first to give Mankato an early 1-0 lead.

But the Stingers would get hot quickly and score five-run in both the bottom of the first and second to run away with 10-1 lead.

Mankato would attempt to gain some momentum back when Curialle belted his second home run of the game in the third inning to make it a 10-2 game.

However, the Stingers would add four more runs over the next two innings to increase their lead to 14-2.

Mitchell Massino would provide a big swing in the sixth inning as he hit his first Northwoods League homerun for the MoonDogs. The third solo home run of the game for Mankato made it 14-3 as that would finish out the scoring for the night.

Andre Granillo was a bright spot for the MoonDogs on the mound as he pitched a season-best four innings, collecting nine strikeouts while not allowing a run.

Mankato will finish the 2020 season in Waterloo on Thursday as they face the Bucks at 6:35 p.m.

