Mac Daddies and Growlers' Split Thursday's Doubleheader

The Mac Daddies and Growlers' split the two games on Thursday evening with the Mac Daddies picking up a 0-2 win in game one and the Growlers' coming back with a 6-4 victory in game two.

GAME ONE: Kalamazoo Growlers 0 - 2 Kalamazoo Mac Daddies

Starting on the mound for the Mac Daddies was Travis Snyder (St. Clair College) who pitched for four innings. His time on the bump saw him sit down two batters and collect the win. The game was finished out by James Krick (Hillsdale College) who picked up the save and the combined shut out. The pitching duo also held the Growlers to only two hits during the game.

The MacDaddies offense combined for a total of seven hits with Kyle Askworth (Cal Poly) leading the way with two. The Northwestern University duo, Vince Bianchina and Ethan O'Donnell batted in both of the MacDaddies two runs.

The Growlers' Nate Wargolet (Grand Valley State University) picked up the loss after pitching 2.1 innings. Rickey Clark (Davenport University) and Alex Lord (Davenport University) also appeared on the mound for the Growlers, holding the Mac Daddies to two hits.

GAME TWO: Kalamazoo Growlers 6 - 4 Kalamazoo Mac Daddies

Both offenses started to find their rhythm in the second game of the doubleheader with Ryan Mara (Brown University) showcasing his power with a moonshot over the right field Bell's Bear Cave in the 5th inning. The home run, secured the Growlers' victory after two additional runs were scored via the bat of Bret Barrera (StanfordÂ University) earlier in the first and third innings. Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University) also scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning.

The Mac Daddies' Blake Bean (Kalamazoo College) and Ethan O'Donnell (Northwestern University) both picked up RBI's during the game.

Both teams used a variety of pitchers in the game, Matt Defay (Kellogg Community College) picked up the loss after replacing Western Michigan University's Jack Huisman in fourth inning. The Growlers' Will Mullen (Western Michigan University) picked up the win for his team after replacing Grant Jebbia (Davenport University) in the third. After a shaky performance in the fifth inning by Trey Nordmaan (Howard College), Kyle Coats (Washington University in St. Louis) got the save by securing that crucial final out.

