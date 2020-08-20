Rafters Finish Regular Season at Home Versus Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (34-11) are on a four-game win streak and look to end the season with a two-game sweep of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (31-16) on Thursday night at Witter Field. The Rafters won on Wednesday in Fond du Lac, 11-2, behind ten unanswered runs for their fourth win of the season versus the Dock Spiders.

The Dock Spiders and Rafters have the best two offenses in the Northwoods League. Fond du Lac is the batting average leader in the pod at .289 and has scored 7.3 runs per game. The Rafters are not far behind in runs per game at 7.1 and have hit .267 with a league-best 41 home runs. Fond du Lac and Wisconsin Rapids are the only two teams with records above .500 in the pod.

The Rapids Rafters have clinched the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod regular season championship and will have home-field advantage for the playoffs. The playoffs begin on Friday with the La Crosse Loggers visiting Witter Field for a matchup with the Rafters in the divisional round. With a win versus the Loggers, the Rafters would play a championship game versus the winner of the East Divisional Round at Witter Field.

First pitch between the Rafters and the Dock Spiders at 6:35pm. Coverage begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

