Chucks Hold off Loggers, Win First Game of Final Series

August 20, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





LA CROSSE, WI - The Woodchucks captured victory on Wednesday night, beating La Crosse 5-4. Even though the Loggers tried to complete a comeback in the game, it fell short.

The Woodchucks scored the game's first runs. Tom Josten had a two-run home run, which gave the Chucks a 2-0 lead. Isaiah Mirabal scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning. In the next frame, Pablo Ruiz stole home. Josten scored on an error in the eight inning, which gave the Chucks their fifth run.

Bobby Vath got the start for the Chucks and was solid. He earned his first win of the season with six innings of two-run ball. He collected eight strikeouts. Nathan Mirochnick then collected a nine-out save.

Top Performers

Bobby Vath tossed six innings of two-run ball. He allowed seven hits, struck out eight and got the win.

Tom Josten was 3-4 with a home, two singles and a walk.

Next Up

The Chucks have one more game this season. They'll be in La Crosse on Thursday.

