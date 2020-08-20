Rafters Surge Late Versus Dock Spiders, Win 11-2

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (34-11) scored ten unanswered runs and destroyed the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 11-2 on Wednesday night in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

In a potential Wisconsin-Illinois Pod championship preview, the top two teams in the Pod traded runs in the first. Richie Schiekofer doubled to left field to lead off the game, scoring two batters later on a Hank Zeisler sacrifice fly. Zeisler was 3-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs, earning Northwoods League Player of the Night honors.

After the Dock Spiders scored two runs in the bottom of the first, the Rafters bullpen buckled down. Jack Gonzales earned a win with four innings pitched and five strikeouts, keeping the Dock Spiders' league-best offense at bay. Gage Smart and Hunter Waldis held Fond du Lac without a hit over the final three innings.

The Rafters moved back into the lead in the third inning. Angelo D'Acunto singled to center to lead off the inning. After a flyout, Richie Schiekofer tripled to right field, tying the game. Schiekofer came home two batters later when Hank Zeisler singled for his second RBI to make it 3-2.

From that point on, the Rafters would get eight more to take it 11-2. The win improved the Rafters to 4-3 against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on the season. The Rafters are over .500 against every team that they have played in 2020 and are four games ahead of the Dock Spiders in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod.

The Rafters round out the regular season with another game versus Fond du Lac at Witter Field. First pitch between the Rafters and the Dock Spiders at 6:35pm. Coverage begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

