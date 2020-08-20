Bobbers Stop Eight Game Skid with 8-3 Win over Kingfish

KENOSHA, Wis. - The K-Town Bobbers (9-15) snapped an eight-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over the Kenosha Kingfish (15-9) on Thursday night at Simmons Field.

The Kingfish took a 3-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning on four hits. Mitchell Buban (UW-Milwaukee) opened the scoring with a double that scored McKay Barney (BYU). Jack Thelen (UW-Milwaukee) drove in Buban for Kenosha's second run of the frame and Matt Korman (UW-Whitewater) capped off the scoring by driving in Thelen on a base hit.

With a two RBI double in the 3rd inning, Tucker Mitchell (State College of Florida) put the Bobbers on the board to trail 3-2. K-Town tied the game 3-3 in the frame on an error by Kingfish second baseman Drew Dyer (Carthage College) that allowed Mitchell to score.

The Bobbers took the lead 5-3 in the 4th inning on a Jack Cavanaugh (UW-Milwaukee) two RBI double down the right field line. Later in the frame, CJ Breen (Niagara University) extended K-Town's lead to three runs when drew a bases loaded walk to score Marcus Cline (UW-Milwaukee).

Mitchell added to the Bobbers lead with his third RBI of the night in the 6th inning to drive in Cline and put K-Town ahead 7-3. Breen followed by driving in Jack Cavanaugh (UW-Milwaukee) on a sacrifice fly to widen K-Town's lead to five.

Cavanaugh finished the night 3-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

The Kingfish threatened to tie the game in the 9th inning scoring two runs on three errors by the Bobbers. McKay Barney (BYU) scored the first run of the inning on an error by Bobbers second baseman Nathan Ebersole (Madison College) and Buban scored the second run on an error by K-Town right fielder Brandon Wikel (Madison College). The game ended on a double play turned by Cavanaugh and Cline.

Sawyer Phillips (UW-La Crosse) picked up the save recording three strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched in relief. Phillips allowed two unearned runs on one hit and one walk.

Bobbers starting pitcher Reagan Klawiter (Madison College) got the win for K-Town pitching five scoreless innings after a rocky start when he gave up three runs in the 1st inning. Klawiter finished the night with five strikeouts in 6.0 innings. He allowed three runs, all earned, on seven hits and two walks.

Mitch Waletzski (Minnesota-Duluth) took the loss pitching 3.2 innings in his third start for Kenosha. Waletzki struck out four Bobbers in his first two innings, but took the loss allowing six runs, five of them earned, on eight hits and two walks.

The Kingfish hold home field advantage over the Bobbers in the final two games of the 2020 Kenosha Series on Friday and Saturday. Both games start at 6:05 PM CT.

The remaining two games of the 2020 Kenosha Series can be streamed for free on the Kenosha Kingfish Radio Network Facebook Page. The webcast is available through the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

