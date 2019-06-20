Rox Finish with 18 Hits, Defeats Bismarck 8-3 on the Road

Bismarck, ND - Brendan Tinsman (Wake Forest) and Jordan Barth (Augustana) both recorded four hits as St. Cloud (13-11) beat Bismarck (14-11) by a final score of 8-3. The Rox have won five of their last six games.

The scoring began right away in the top of the first inning as Tinsman hit a two-run single into left field that put the Rox ahead 2-0.

They would double their lead in the top of the fourth inning when Hance Smith (California-Berkeley) blasted a two-run home run over the left field wall.

St. Cloud finished the game with three consecutive scoring innings. Gus Steiger (South Dakota State) lined an RBI-single to right field that scored Landon Stephens (Miami-Ohio) and extended the Rox lead to 5-1 in the top of the seventh inning.

Cam Kline (Minnesota State-Mankato) came into the game as a pinch-hitter and delivered with an RBI-single to right field that scored Smith from third base in the eighth inning.

The final two runs came in the top of the ninth inning as Barth blasted an RBI-single to center field and scored Ben Carew (Kent State) from third base. Tinsman would later score Barth from second base on a double to center field.

Carter Bosch (Georgetown) earned his second win of the season, allowing no earned runs over 5.2 innings pitched. Lucas Gather (California-Berkeley) and Rhyse Dee (Wake Forest) both saw action out of the bullpen.

St. Cloud concludes the two-game road series with Bismarck at 7:35 p.m. from Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

St. Cloud will be back at home on Sunday against the Willmar Stingers with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch time. It's Books and Baseball Day presented by the Initiative Foundation and United Way. The first 200 families with a child five and under receive a book and will have the opportunity to read with the players on the field starting at 3:05 p.m. and concluding at 3:30 p.m. It's also a Coborn's Kids Day as children will have the chance to run the bases after the game and get autographs on the field from players and coaches.

