Rox Finish with 18 Hits, Defeats Bismarck 8-3 on the Road
June 20, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
Bismarck, ND - Brendan Tinsman (Wake Forest) and Jordan Barth (Augustana) both recorded four hits as St. Cloud (13-11) beat Bismarck (14-11) by a final score of 8-3. The Rox have won five of their last six games.
The scoring began right away in the top of the first inning as Tinsman hit a two-run single into left field that put the Rox ahead 2-0.
They would double their lead in the top of the fourth inning when Hance Smith (California-Berkeley) blasted a two-run home run over the left field wall.
St. Cloud finished the game with three consecutive scoring innings. Gus Steiger (South Dakota State) lined an RBI-single to right field that scored Landon Stephens (Miami-Ohio) and extended the Rox lead to 5-1 in the top of the seventh inning.
Cam Kline (Minnesota State-Mankato) came into the game as a pinch-hitter and delivered with an RBI-single to right field that scored Smith from third base in the eighth inning.
The final two runs came in the top of the ninth inning as Barth blasted an RBI-single to center field and scored Ben Carew (Kent State) from third base. Tinsman would later score Barth from second base on a double to center field.
Carter Bosch (Georgetown) earned his second win of the season, allowing no earned runs over 5.2 innings pitched. Lucas Gather (California-Berkeley) and Rhyse Dee (Wake Forest) both saw action out of the bullpen.
St. Cloud concludes the two-game road series with Bismarck at 7:35 p.m. from Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
St. Cloud will be back at home on Sunday against the Willmar Stingers with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch time. It's Books and Baseball Day presented by the Initiative Foundation and United Way. The first 200 families with a child five and under receive a book and will have the opportunity to read with the players on the field starting at 3:05 p.m. and concluding at 3:30 p.m. It's also a Coborn's Kids Day as children will have the chance to run the bases after the game and get autographs on the field from players and coaches.
All single games tickets - including to the home opener - can be purchased now in person at the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex, by calling the Rox Ticket office at 320-240-9798 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday or 24 hours a day by visiting www.stcloudrox.com.
Images from this story
|
Brendan Tinsman of the St. Cloud Rox
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2019
- Stingers Extend Division Lead - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Finish with 18 Hits, Defeats Bismarck 8-3 on the Road - St. Cloud Rox
- Booyah Swept in Double Header with Rafters - Green Bay Booyah
- La Crosse Defeats Duluth 14-3 - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters Walk-Off in Game Two of Doubleheader Sweep - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mallards Rally and Beat Dock Spiders 5-4 - Madison Mallards
- Woodchucks Fall to Chinooks - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Woodchucks Fall to Chinooks - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Bucks Fall to Express in 10-9 Heartbreaker - Waterloo Bucks
- Dock Spiders Can't Hang On - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Bombers Hold on to Beat Pit Spitters - Battle Creek Bombers
- An At-Bat with James Free II - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters Face Booyah in Thursday Doubleheader - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mallards Seeking Two More Wins on the Road - Madison Mallards
- Former Duluth Huskie Sean Poppen Debuts with the Twins - Northwoods
- Stingers Hold off Rox - Willmar Stingers
- BooNAH, Pitching Shuts out Green Bay - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Fall to Wisconsin Rapids - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rox Battle into the Ninth Inning, Drop Close Game to Willmar - St. Cloud Rox
- Bucks Win 5-4 Thriller in Extras to Sweep Loggers - Waterloo Bucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Cloud Rox Stories
- Rox Finish with 18 Hits, Defeats Bismarck 8-3 on the Road
- Rox Battle into the Ninth Inning, Drop Close Game to Willmar
- Rox Win Their Fourth Game in a Row, Defeat Willmar at the Rock Pile
- Rox Score Season High 12 Runs, Sweep Duluth
- Rox Win Thriller over Duluth at the Rock Pile