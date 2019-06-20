Rafters Face Booyah in Thursday Doubleheader

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (13-9) have an opportunity to make up ground in the Great Lakes West Division Standings with a seven-inning doubleheader against the Green Bay Booyah (12-10) on Thursday.

Game one, which is a makeup of a rained-out game from June 15, will start at 4:05 p.m. and game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game.

The Rafters are coming off a two-game sweep of the Lakeshore Chinooks, winning the finale 4-1 on Wednesday night. Edarian Williams went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Nathan Hemmerling got the win as the starting pitcher.

Wisconsin Rapids holds a one-game lead over Green Bay in the division standings and trail division-leading Madison by 2.5 games.

Gareth Stroh, who has a 1.63 ERA and a 1-0 record, is expected to start game one for the Rafters. Neil Abbatiello will start the nightcap. He has a 2-0 record and a 1.12 ERA thus far this summer. Green Bay is expected to start Jack Mahoney and Garrett Martin in the doubleheader.

The Rafters hit the road for one game against the Booyah in Green Bay. The team's next home game at Historic Witter Field will be Tuesday, June 25, for Skyward Educators Appreciation Night and an appearance by former Green Bay Packer and NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer.

Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

