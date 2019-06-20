Mallards Rally and Beat Dock Spiders 5-4

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Madison Mallards (17-7) staged a come-from-behind win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, powered by three ninth-inning runs.

Staring down a 4-2 deficit entering the ninth, the Mallards knocked three-consecutive singles to open the frame and load the bases with no outs. Then, Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) roped a two-RBI single to even the game 4-4.

Two batters later, Drew Williams (San Jose State) found the gap for an RBI single to plate the go-ahead run and give the Mallards the 5-4 edge.

The Dock Spiders started the scoring early, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning off an RBI single from Kellan Sarver (Illinois). Fond du Lac created a 2-0 cushion in the fourth after a sacrifice fly from Zach Prajzner (Notre Dame).

The Mallards cut their deficit in half in the sixth inning. Bigbie (Western Carolina) led off the frame with a double to centerfield. Two batters later, Williams (San Jose State) dropped an RBI single down the left field line to make it a 2-1 game.

However, the Dock Spiders countered with two runs of their own in the sixth. Aaron Anderson (Flagler) pushed the Fond du Lac lead to 4-1 when launched a two-run home run down the right field line.

Madison scored another run in the seventh when Justin Wiley (UAB) scored on a sacrifice fly from Logan Michaels (Virginia) and the score was 4-2.

In the ninth, the Mallards plated three runs to take their first lead of the game, 5-4, which held on as the final

Aidan Tyrell (Notre Dame) earned the win for the Mallards after entering in relief in the eighth inning. River Carbone (Arizona Christian University) gave up the ninth-inning singles and took the loss. Theo Denlinger (Bradley) entered with the tying run on base in the ninth inning and locked up his sixth save of the season.

Turning Point

Down by two entering the inning, the Mallards rallied back for a three-run top of the ninth inning to take a 5-4 lead. The win marks the second time the Mallards have come from behind to top the Dock Spiders this season.

Top Mallards

Bigbie finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBI. His single in the ninth inning tied the game for the Mallards. He also drew two walks, reaching safely in all but one plate appearance.

Williams delivered the dagger with his go-ahead, RBI single in the ninth inning. He finished the game 2-for-5 with two RBI.

Ben Anderson (Georgia) had three hits out of the leadoff spot, pacing the offense with his 3-for-5 night at the dish.

Denlinger entered in the ninth inning with no room for error and exited the frame unscathed. For his efforts, Denlinger notched his team-high sixth save of the summer.

Next Up

The Mallards return to Fond du Lac on Friday for the series finale against the Dock Spiders. First pitch at Herr-Baker Field is slated for 6:35 p.m. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

