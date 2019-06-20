Stingers Extend Division Lead

Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers complete another come from behind victory tonight. They knock off the Rochester Honkers 13-5 to extend their lead in the Great Plains Division.

Tyler Bosma (Miami Ohio) made the start for the Stingers. He completed five innings of work allowing five runs, four of them earned, on seven hits. In his outing, Bosma walked one batter and struck out two. Rochester took the lead right away in the game scoring five unanswered runs. The long ball haunted the Stingers as Rochester hit three homers that scored four runs. It was 5-0 Rochester after five innings.

Chris Peres (La Verne) was first in relief for the Stingers in the sixth. He went three scoreless innings allowing two hits. Peres walked two batters while striking two out. The bats came alive in the seventh when Justin King (Alabama) scored Elvers with a double. It was errors that plagued the Honkers in the seventh as two errors scored King, Bosetti and Gamble. 5-4 Honkers.

The Stingers ran away with the game in the ninth when clutch hitting scored nine runs. The bases were loaded three separate times in the ninth. Noah Haupt (New Mexico State) started the scoring with a single. The next batter, Sam Baier (Augustana) hit a two-run double scoring Bohning and Bosetti. Later in the inning, Cal Elvers (Miami Ohio) delivered a clutch two out single scoring Baier and Walsh. It was Justin King that put the nail in the coffin with a two-run double scoring Lucas and Elvers.

Casey Cobb (Alabama) came into the game to shut the door on the Honkers in the ninth. Cobb gave up a hit to the second batter of the inning, he proceeded to strikeout the last two batters he faced. The Stingers claim the first game of the series with a final score of 13-5.

