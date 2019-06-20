Rafters Walk-Off in Game Two of Doubleheader Sweep

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (15-9) shutout the Green Bay Booyah (12-12) 7-0 in game one and walked-off for a 2-1 win in the nightcap of a doubleheader Thursday.

Two runs scored on a ball put in play by Anthony Galason in the first inning to put Wisconsin Rapids on the board first in game one. The Rafters added three more runs in the fourth inning on RBIs by Roman Trujillo, Luke Bowman, and Jaylen Guy.

Peter Matt drove in an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth and scored later in the inning to give the Rafters a 7-0 lead. Gareth Stroh closed out a complete-game shutout to secure the Rafters win.

Wisconsin Rapids had a quick turnaround for game two against Green Bay. The Booyah scored first on an error in the second inning and Anthony Galason tied the game with an RBI double in the bottom half of the inning.

The divisional rivals took a 1-1 tie to the bottom of the seventh inning. Leading off the inning, Edarian Williams took a 1-0 pitch deep to left field for a walk-off homer. Neil Abbatiello had a stellar outing as the Rafters' starter, going 6.2 innings and striking out seven. Brayden Bonner gets the win by securing the final out in the top of the seventh.

The Rafters move into a 2.5-game lead over the Wisconsin Woodchucks for second place and sit two games behind the division-leading Madison Mallards in the standings.

The Rafters hit the road for one game against the Booyah in Green Bay. The team's next home game at Historic Witter Field will be Tuesday, June 25, for Skyward Educators Appreciation Night and an appearance by former Green Bay Packer and NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer.

