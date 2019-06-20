Mallards Seeking Two More Wins on the Road

MADISON, Wis. - Last night, the Madison Mallards (16-7) suffered a tough loss to the Wisconsin Woodchucks (13-11), 9-5. The Woodchuck bats were unstoppable throughout the game, and the Mallards were unable to match their offensive dominance.

Madison hits the road for the second time this week, traveling to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, to compete against divisional rival, the Dock Spiders. The teams met earlier this month for a two game series, resulting in a sweep for the Mallards.

The Dock Spiders sit in fifth place in the Great Lakes West division, five games behind the first place Mallards.

On the bump to get the series started is RHP A.J. Archambo (Oral Roberts University). The matchup against Fond du Lac marks his fourth start on the season. Archambo has been dominant on the mound for the Mallards in his three previous starts. In over 18 innings pitched, he has accumulated 14 strikeouts, issued only six walks and earned a 0.50 ERA.

Starting on the mound to close out the series is RHP Dylan Tebrake (Creighton University). Tebrake is making his second appearance in a Mallards uniform, his first came against the Woodchucks on June 15. In his Mallards debut, Tebrake pitched four and a third innings, earning three strikeouts and not allowing any walks.

After the series is concluded the Mallards will return to the Duck Pond on June 22, for their fourth series against the Woodchucks. The evening will feature post-game fireworks, presented by the All of Us Research Program. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., gates will open at 5:05 p.m. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

