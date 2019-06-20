BooNAH, Pitching Shuts out Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON, WI- The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (11-12) took on the Green Bay Booyah (12-10) for their final game of the road trip. The Dock Spiders pitching staff dominated yet again, but this man the offense showed up as well.

It was an Andrew Bullock (Western Carolina) RBI double that got the Dock Spiders on the board first.

Nathan Thomas (Northern Illinois) started the night for the Dock Spiders and went two and two-thirds innings of shutout baseball. It was a bullpen night and each arm that came out just dominated.

Parker Johnson (Indiana Wesleyan) relieved Thomas and went three and a third of his own. He would also walk away with the win.

Ryan Miller (Benedictine) came in for an inning of work and shut down the Booyah.

Cam McMillan (Vanderbilt) delivered an RBI double as well to give the Dock Spiders a 2-0 lead.

Conor Dryer (Central Missouri) and Houston Glad (Texas Wesleyan) closed out the final two innings by striking out four of the six batters.

The Dock Spiders pitching staff outside of that 7-6 loss to Lakeshore has given up two runs in the other four of their last five games.

They return home tomorrow night for a 6:35 PM CST first pitch against the Madison Mallards. It's Wisconsin night and Joel Stave will make an appearance as well.

