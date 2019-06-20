Stingers Hold off Rox

St. Cloud, Minn. - It was a thriller in St. Cloud as the Stingers took game two from the Rox in comeback fashion. The final score was 8-7 to keep the Stingers a game and a half above the division.

The Stingers took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning when Noah Haupt (New Mexico State) drove in Baier with a bases loaded single. The next batter, Tyler Bosetti (Nevada), scored Boissiere on an infield ground ball. The third run scored when Justin King (Alabama) ran home on a wild pitch to Stanke. 3-0 Stingers. The Stingers continued their scoring in the second when Sam Baier (Augustana) had a base knock that brought in Lucas. After a pitching change, Branden Boissiere (Arizona) wasted no time delivering an RBI double scoring Baier. 5-0 Stingers.

It was Trevor Divinski (Minn. State-Mankato) that started on the mound. He went six innings for the Stingers. Divinski gave up six hits and four earned runs. He did not walk a single batter while striking out four.

The Rox scored their first run in the second. A solo homerun put the Rox on the board to make it 5-1 Stingers. From the bottom of the second to the top of the ninth, the Rox scored seven unanswered runs. After the second, St. Cloud scored another run in the fourth with an RBI double. 5-2 Stingers. The game got interesting in the six when the Rox scored two runs, off two hits, moving the score to 5-4 Stingers. St. Cloud took the lead for the first time tonight in the seventh when three runs scored during a bases loaded situation. 7-5 Rox.

In the top of the ninth, the Stingers loaded the bases with zero outs. King and Bossetti were both issued walks, bringing in runners, to tie the game at 7-7. A couple batters later, Brandon Bohning (Northridge) scored on a wild pitch. 8-7 Stingers. Aldo Fernandez (New Mexico State) came into close out the game in the bottom of the ninth. Fernandez was able to get two outs, but the game ended when Chase Stanke (Univ. of Minn.) threw out a Rox baserunner trying to steal second. The Stingers held on to win 8-7.

