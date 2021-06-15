Rox Fall to Waterloo, Finish Homestand with Five Wins

St. Cloud, MN - On Tuesday night, Waterloo (12-4) pulled away late to beat St. Cloud (8-6), 9-0, as the Rox finished their week-long homestand at 5-2.

Benny Roebuck (Kent State) started off the game with three solid innings as he only allowed two earned runs and struck out three in his second start of the season. His Kent State teammate, Max Rippl, also appeared in Tuesday night's game, striking out three Bucks in two and two-thirds innings on the mound.

A new face was seen by the Rox faithful on Tuesday as Hunter Dollander (Georgia-Gwinnett) made his debut for St. Cloud. Dollander pitched the fourth and the fifth, allowing just one run on three hits.

Offensively, the Rox bats couldn't scratch a run across, but Nate Stevens (Johnson County Community College) added a hit to push his average above .250 on the season. Stevens has hits in seven of his last eight games.

Caleb Ricketts (San Diego) continued to roll at the plate in his fourth game with St. Cloud. Ricketts hit away from the defensive shift for his fifth hit of the season in the seventh inning on Tuesday.

The Rox have Wednesday off before making the trip to Rochester for two games on Thursday and Friday. Thursday's first pitch will be at 6:35 pm at Mayo Field.

After two games against the Honkers, St. Cloud will be back at Joe Faber Field for six games in five days at home, starting with the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Saturday.

