Bombers Late Rally Not Enough in 5-3 Loss to Rockford

June 15, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release







BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Battle Creek Bombers came up short to the Rockford Rivets 5-3 Tuesday night.

Battle Creek dropped two of three to the Rivets in their three-game series. It is the first series the Bombers have lost since losing two games to the Kokomo Jackrabbits on June 2 and 3.

The Bombers attempted the late comeback in the ninth as they scored a run on two hits. Harold Coll singled Miguel Larreal to third, who would score on an RBI single by Aaron Beck to make it a two-run game. But pinch hitter Jacob McKeon grounded out the end the game leaving runners on second and third.

The Bombers left 11 runners on base including leaving the bases loaded in the third.

Rockford scored three in the third inning led by an RBI double by Blake Mozley to open the scoring. Rockford would then scored on an error and then an RBI single by Jake Donahue to make it 3-0.

Donahue reached base three times going 1-2 with two walks, a run scored, and stole two bases. The Rivets stole four bases on the game and stole 13 bases in the series.

The three runs in the third was the only damage done off Bombers starter Jack Gee. The righty struck out five in five innings of work giving up three hits.

Gee was outmatched by Rivets starter Forrest Barnes who went five innings giving up two runs on four hits striking out seven.

The Bombers would try to chip away at the Rockford lead. a sacrifice fly by Ed Johnson in the third and an RBI double by Beck in the fifth made it 3-2.

Beck had four of the Bombers six hits on the night going 4-5.

The Rivets had five hits as a team and would put the game away in the eighth with two-run single by Greg Ziegler off Battle Creek reliever Tanner McNamara.

The Bombers fall to 7-8 on the season and fall to fourth place in the Great Lakes East standings. The Rivets overtake third place improving to 8-8.

The Bombers will have their first off day tomorrow before hitting the road for an important four-game swing. The trip will start in Traverse City as the Bombers will play the first place Pit Spitters Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

