MoonDogs Fall Short in One-Run Loss to Honkers

ROCHESTER, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (9-6) lost their first contest with the Rochester Honkers (5-6) 4-3, Monday at Mayo Field.

There were four lead changes in the first meeting between the in-state rival MoonDogs and Honkers.Â Adam FogelÂ (Hawaii) guided the MoonDogs offensively with a 2-for-4 evening that featured a solo home run.

Fogel opened the scoring in the fourth inning by hitting a missile out to left for what was his first home run of the season to give Mankato a one-run lead. However, Rochester quickly answered with a pair of runs to grab their own lead in the bottom half. The runs were driven in on a two-run home run hit byÂ Hank BardÂ to centerfield. After four frames, the Honkers had a 2-1 lead.

In the seventh,Â Dustin DemeterÂ (Hawaii) doubled which scoredÂ Evan BerkeyÂ (Cal State - Bakersfield) to tie the game before Demeter eventually scored on a passed ball and gave the MoonDogs a 3-2 lead. However, the Honkers quickly responded after stretching time by also scoring a pair to reclaim the lead 4-3.

That concluded scoring for the first game of the series, the Honkers held on to win 4-3, Monday.

Both teams had eight hits in the affair with no errors going either way. The Honkers doubled up the MoonDogs in runners left on base with a 10-5 margin.

Earning the win was Rochester's right-handed pitcherÂ Patrick Williams. While moving his record to 1-0, Williams pitched the seventh inning and got the win despite allowing three hits and two runs (one earned). In relief of Williams,Â Jay ThompsonÂ earned his first save of 2021. His two-inning save featured just a pair of hits allowed.

Falling to 1-1 in 2021 was left-handed pitcherÂ John LundgrenÂ (North Alabama) who worked three innings in relief of starting armÂ Jonathan ClarkÂ (San Jose State), who made his MoonDogs debut Monday in Rochester. Lundgren gave four hits for two runs and struck out three along the way.

The MoonDogs' and Honkers' rematch is set for Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. back at Mayo Field.

