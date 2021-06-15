La Crosse Rolls over Wilmar with 9-5 Victory

WILMAR, MN:Â La Crosse came into Monday night's game against Wilmar on their final part of their 8 game road trip. The Loggers moved to 4-3 on their road trip with a commanding 9-5 victory on Monday.

It all started with dominant pitching for La Crosse. Travis Luensmann (South Carolina) was in search of his 2nd straight win. After allowing two early 1st inning runs, Luenesmann locked in and didn't allow a run over his next 4 innings.

La Crosse's offense did more than enough to back up their fireballing right hander. Kyle Casper (Arizona) had a career night as he drove in two runs and went 4-5 on the night. Seth Stroh (Wichita State) and TJ Manteful (Bradley) also chipped in with 3 hits as well. The Loggers finished with a season high 14 hits en route to their 9 runs.

The Stingers defense played a large role in their loss Monday night. 4 costly errors that led to 4 unearned runs to score for the Loggers made the difference in the game. None larger than the 5th inning error from Brady Counsell (Minnesota) when he airmailed a throw to first base which allowed two Loggers to come in to score.

La Crosse's bullpen closed it out as Lucas Braun (San Diego) and all-time saves leader Jared Freilich (Penn State) chipped in a scoreless inning in their 2021 Loggers debuts.

The Loggers look to finish up their 8 game road trip Tuesday night with a winning record. 7:05 first pitch.

