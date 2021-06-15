Booyah Look to Sweep Inter-Division Opponent

*ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will be back at Capital Credit Union Park on Tuesday evening ahead of an off day. They will be hosting the Kokomo Jackrabbits in the final game of a two-game set.

The Booyah kicked the homestand off on a positive note defeating the Jackrabbits, 6-4. The win was a come from behind effort as Evan Estridge (Clemson) allowed two early runs, but he settled down afterwards. At one point, he retired 11 straight batters and finished with nine punchouts, the most by a Booyah starting pitcher this season.

Estridge's college teammate Max Wagner remained hot as he went 2-for-3 last night and is now 6-for-11 in his last three games.

The Booyah will start Tyler Chadwick (West Virginia) on Tuesday evening. In three appearances, Chadwick has pitched 7.1 innings, allowing nine hits, ten runs, five earned, two walks and striking out six. It will be his first start of the season.

Nick Rispoli will get the start for the Jackrabbits. In three games this season, Rispoli has pitched eight innings, allowing seven hits, three walks and striking out five. It will be his second start of the season

All fans in attendance on Tuesday can enjoy a free 24oz. fountain Pepsi product per person between the times gates open and the first pitch.

