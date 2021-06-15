Larks Derail Express in Shutout Victory

The Larks kicked off the final series of the six-game homestand against the Eau Claire Express with a 7-0 shutout win in a game presented by MOJO and Big Rig, on a Mix & Match Monday.

Larks pitching continues to be among the best in the entire Northwoods League. Larks starter Seth Brewer went five innings allowing just three hits while striking out six. Brewer is now tied for the lead on the Larks with 21 strikeouts. The other leader, Ryan Bourassa, continued to show why he is one of the best relievers in the league.

Bourassa had his lively fastball working well against the Express. Hitting 92 on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. After getting ahead of batters, his splitter did the rest, helping the righty record four strikeouts. Bourassa was one of four Larks pitchers used in the game.Â

Kamron Willman had a memorable debut for the Larks. The shortstop went 2-5 at the plate, hitting a bases clearing double with the bases loaded in the sixth to add to the Larks lead for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game. Willman also showed his above-average defense, making several nice plays at short.

The Larks end the brief two game series against Eau Claire on Tuesday night. Ryan Carmack makes his third start of the season as the Larks look to make it two in a row for a 6:35 first pitch.

