Chinooks hot streak continues in 5-1 victory

Mequon, Wis. - For the first time in the 2021 campaign, the Lakeshore Chinooks (7-7) celebrated a victory at Kapco Park, defeating the Wisconsin Woodchucks (9-5) 5-1.

Entering last week with a losing record and close to the bottom of the Great Lakes West division, the resilient Chinooks fought their way back to .500 baseball Monday night, snapping their five game losing streak at home.

Smiles and happy laughter filled the dugout and post game handshake as for the first time this season, the players were able to celebrate a win with their loyal fans.

While the sun set on Kapco Park, a pitchers duel took place as Lakeshore's Ben Cruikshank faced off against Wisconsin's Bobby Vath.

Cruikshank dug himself into a few tough spots on the mound, struggling to find his command; however, he was able to work himself out of every situation in a 3 and 2/3 inning performance.

The redshirt sophomore from Kent State University both walked and struck out four hitters, while only conceding one hit.

Wisconsin's Bobby Vath no hit the Chinooks through his first two frames, ultimately working himself into the bottom of the fifth inning, where his night unraveled.

A pair of singles by Dalton Doyle and Paul Toetz and a wild pitch allowed for both runners to be within scoring distance for Kai Murphy to take advantage of.

Murphy, the redshirt freshman from Arizona State University, delivered on a two run single, giving the Chinooks an early 2-0 lead. The Chinooks right fielder arrived with the team late last night and immediately produced, hitting 2-4 in his debut.

The two run single wound up playing a major role in Monday night's ball game, taking the Chinooks into the eighth inning with the lead in which the Woodchucks never overcame, though they cut it in half thanks to a two out double from Noah Fitzgerald, the Woodchucks second baseman.

The Woodchucks first and only run of the ball game was the first run conceded by the Chinooks pitching staff in 26 consecutive innings of work.

In the lower half of the frame, the Chinooks offense walked all over the Woodchucks, literally.

Lakeshore capitalized on four walks in the inning, scoring three runs on two hits and an error, a disastrous inning for the Woodchucks.

Entering the final inning of the ball game up 5-1, Lakeshore's Dorsey Chatham closed the door on the Woodchucks and the Chinooks were able to finally get their first win at home.

Lakeshore's Westin Muir was credited with the victory following a stellar four inning performance, giving up one earned run on four hits and adding a pair of strikeouts.

Lakeshore looks to sweep the first place Woodchucks Tuesday night and enter their first off day of the season Wednesday with a winning record.

