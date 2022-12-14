Rox Announce Schedule for 2023 Season

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced their complete 68 game schedule for the 2023 season, including the home opener on Friday, June 2 at 7:05 pm against the La Crosse Loggers at Joe Faber Field. The home opener will feature post-game fireworks presented by Coborn's.

The Northwoods League will begin its 30th season on Monday, May 29th. The Rox will begin their 12th season with a four-game road trip against the newest Northwoods League team, the Minot Hot Tots and then the Bismarck Larks between May 29th and June 1st.

In total, the Rox will play 36 regular-season home games during the 2023 season at the Rock Pile. The schedule looks to include seven Friday Night Fireworks nights and five Sunday Coborn's Kids' Days.

The league, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of the schedule on Tuesday, July 4th. The 2023 Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, August 1st in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The full Rox promotional schedule with special guests and giveaway dates will be released prior to the season.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets, and partial season ticket packages for the 2023 season, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or info@stcloudrox.com.

